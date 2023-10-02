South African factory activity shrinks for 8th month in Sept: Absa PMI

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South African manufacturing activity shrank for the eighth month in a row in September, at a faster pace than in the previous month as demand was depressed and production constrained.

The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 45.4 points in September from 49.7 points in August, falling further below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The business activity sub-index saw a slip of over eight points in September, reversing most of August's almost 12 point gain.

South African bank Absa, which sponsors the PMI survey, said in a statement that more intense rolling power cuts and weak domestic and external demand could explain the drop in September activity levels.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

