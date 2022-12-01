World Markets

South African factory activity expands in November - Absa PMI

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

December 01, 2022 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Kopano Gumbi for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South African manufacturing activity expanded in November as business activity and new orders improved for the second month in a row, a survey showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.6 points in November from 50.0 points in October.

"This suggests that the manufacturing sector could book another slight expansion in the fourth quarter," Absa said in a statement.

The manufacturing sector has proven resilient despite severe power cuts hampering producers.

Recently released labour statistics showed the sector created the highest number of new jobs in the third quarter.

South Africa's third-quarter gross domestic product data will be released next week on Tuesday, and economists are expecting marginal growth.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Kopano.Gumbi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.