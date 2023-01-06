World Markets

South African factory activity expands in December- Absa PMI

Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Hutchings / Reuters

January 06, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - South African manufacturing activity expanded in December but business activity deteriorated further in the month due to persistent rotational power cuts, a survey showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.1 points in December from 52.6 points in November.

"While the headline number is positive, the underlying picture is more mixed. Most concerning was the business activity index which deteriorated further in December," Absa said in a statement.

South Africa's manufacturing sector bore the brunt of rotational power cuts last year - known locally as loadshedding - as state power utility Eskom struggled to keep lights on for long periods in Africa's most industrialised economy.

"Sustained and intense load-shedding during the last month of 2022 was likely a key drag on the sector," Absa said.

There is also a likelihood of global supply chain disruptions due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in China in the near-term, it added.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Reporting by Bhargav Acharya))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.