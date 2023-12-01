South African factory activity declines slower in November - Absa PMI

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South African manufacturing activity contracted at a slower pace in November, with survey respondents flagging congestion at the country's ports and power cuts among constraints.
The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.2 points in November from 45.4 in October, staying below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.
The sub-index measuring expected business conditions declined further in November and is now at its weakest level since the strictest months of South Africa's COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.
"Beyond issues with logistics, the recent ramp-up in the intensity of load-shedding (power cuts), following some weeks of respite, may also have depressed forward-looking sentiment," bank Absa which sponsors the PMI said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Bhargav Acharya)
