News & Insights

World Markets

South African factory activity declines slower in November - Absa PMI

Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Hutchings / Reuters

December 01, 2023 — 04:26 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South African manufacturing activity contracted at a slower pace in November, with survey respondents flagging congestion at the country's ports and power cuts among constraints.

The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.2 points in November from 45.4 in October, staying below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The sub-index measuring expected business conditions declined further in November and is now at its weakest level since the strictest months of South Africa's COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

"Beyond issues with logistics, the recent ramp-up in the intensity of load-shedding (power cuts), following some weeks of respite, may also have depressed forward-looking sentiment," bank Absa which sponsors the PMI said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.