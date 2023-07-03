News & Insights

World Markets

South African factory activity contracts again in June - Absa PMI

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

July 03, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South African manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth consecutive month in June due to a worsening of business conditions, a survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.6 points in June from 49.2 points in May, moving further below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"A key drag on the sector seems to come from weak demand, with the new sales orders index edging down once again as the decline in export sales deepened and domestic demand remains under pressure," Absa said in a statement.

However, the survey signalled that business conditions will improve by the end of the year, Absa added.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.