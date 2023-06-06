News & Insights

World Markets

South African economy grows 0.4% in Q1, in line with forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

June 06, 2023 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by Kopano Gumbi for Reuters ->

Adds y/y figure, analyst forecasts, detail in paragraphs 2-4

PRETORIA, June 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy grew 0.4% in the first quarter of 2023 in quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted terms after contracting by a revised 1.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

In year-on-year terms the economy grew 0.2% in the first quarter, Statistics South Africa said.

The growth rates were in line with the forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters, and mean Africa's most industrialised economy narrowly avoided a recession.

Eight of 10 industries tracked by Stats SA recorded growth in the first quarter of 2023 despite record power cuts.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Kopano.Gumbi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.