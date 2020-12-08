South African economy expands 66.1% q/q in third quarter

PRETORIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's gross domestic product expanded by 66.1% quarter on quarter in the third quarter following a revised 51.7% contraction in the second quarter, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

On a year on year basis, GDP shrank by 6% in the three months to the end of September, compared to a revised 17.5% contraction in the quarter before.

