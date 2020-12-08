World Markets

South African economy expands 66.1% q/q in third quarter

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's gross domestic product expanded by 66.1% quarter on quarter in the third quarter following a revised 51.7% contraction in the second quarter, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

PRETORIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's gross domestic product expanded by 66.1% quarter on quarter in the third quarter following a revised 51.7% contraction in the second quarter, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

On a year on year basis, GDP shrank by 6% in the three months to the end of September, compared to a revised 17.5% contraction in the quarter before.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular