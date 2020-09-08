South African economy contracts 51% q/q in Q2

PRETORIA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 51.0% quarter on quarter in the second quarter of 2020, the fourth contraction in a row, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

GDP shrank 17.1% year on year in the three months to the end of June, reflecting the impact of the country's tough lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

