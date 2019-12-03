World Markets

South African economy contracts 0.6% in third quarter

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
South Africa's gross domestic product contracted 0.6% in the third quarter, following a revised 3.2% expansion in the second quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted an expansion of 0.1% in quarter-on-quarter and seasonally adjusted terms in the latest three-month period.

GDP grew 0.1% year on year in the third quarter, also below economists' forecasts for growth of 0.4% and below second-quarter growth of 0.9%.

