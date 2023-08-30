News & Insights

South African drugmaker Aspen posts 4% drop in annual profit

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

August 30, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J on Wednesday posted a 4% drop in annual profit impacted by higher inflation and a drop in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

For the year ended June 30, Aspen recorded headline earnings per share of 14.05 rand, down from 14.61 rand a year earlier.

Aspen had bet big on a massive demand for COVID-19 vaccines emanating from Africa but as the panic around the pandemic waned it was left with a huge idle capacity, forcing it to scout for new partnerships for shoring up revenues and profits.

It posted annual revenue of 40.7 billion rand ($2.19 billion) and announced dividends of 3.42 rand, both up 5% over the previous year.

($1 = 18.5656 rand)

