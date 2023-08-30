News & Insights

South African drugmaker Aspen posts 4% drop in annual profit

August 30, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J on Wednesday posted a 4% drop in annual profit impacted by higher inflation and a drop in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

For the year ended June 30, Aspen recorded a headline earnings per share of 14.05 rand, down from 14.61 rand a year earlier.

