World Markets

South African defence minister's pay docked over use of military plane

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published

South Africa's president has reprimanded defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and docked her pay for three months for taking a delegation to Zimbabwe on an air force plane, his office said.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's president has reprimanded defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and docked her pay for three months for taking a delegation to Zimbabwe on an air force plane, his office said.

The opposition Democratic Alliance had accused Mapisa-Nqakula of misusing state resources by letting the group from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) travel with her to Harare in September.

The presidency said late on Saturday Mapisa-Nqakula had been on an official trip. But her decision to let the delegation - who were travelling to Zimbabwe on unrelated business - join her on the flight had been an "error of judgement".

It said President Cyril Ramaphosa had told Mapisa-Nqakula in a letter that this was not in keeping with her responsibilities as a cabinet minister.

The minister had been given a formal reprimand, a "salary sacrifice" had been imposed on her for three months from Nov. 1 and she would have to make sure the ANC reimbursed the state for the costs of the flight, the presidency added.

A defence ministry spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the minister. Mapisa-Nqakula herself did not immediately respond to a message sent on LinkedIn.

Ramaphosa has pledged to clean up the ANC's reputation after a decade of scandals under his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular