South African court rules insurer Santam should pay hotel group's virus-related claim

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A South African court on Tuesday ruled that insurer Santam SNTJ.J should pay coronavirus-related claims made by hotel group Ma-Afrika, which it had rejected.

Globally, firms like Ma-Afrika, forced to close under coronavirus restrictions, have been fighting the rejection of claims made under business interruption policies. In South Africa, insurers say these policies did not apply to government lockdowns.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Nqobile Dludla)

