South African court rejects unions' application over SAA job cuts

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's labour court on Friday dismissed an application by two trade unions over planned job cuts at embattled South African Airways (SAA).

Analysts say the layoffs will be key to reviving the fortunes of SAA, which is fighting for survival after being placed under a form of bankruptcy protection in December.

But unions say specialists appointed to try to rescue SAA are attempting to push through the job cuts without following the country's labour laws.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Evans)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.