South African court orders SAA rescue team to withdraw layoff notices

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Labour Court on Friday ordered administrators trying to save struggling South African Airways to withdraw layoff notices because the issuing of those notices was "procedurally unfair".

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)

