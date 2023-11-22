South African consumer inflation rises to 5.9% y/y in October

Adds month-on-month figure, context in paragraphs 3-5

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation rose to 5.9% year-on-year in October from 5.4% in September ZACPIY=ECI, Statistics South Africa data showed on Wednesday.

Core inflation ZACPYY=ECI, which excludes food and fuel costs, fell to 4.4% year-on-year in October from 4.5% in September, the statistics agency said.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation rose to 0.9% in October from 0.6% in September.

The headline year-on-year figure is still within the preferred target range of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), which likes to see inflation around the midpoint of its 3%-6% range.

The SARB, which kept its main interest rate ZAREPO=ECI unchanged at its last two policy meetings, will announce its final rate decision of the year on Thursday.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.