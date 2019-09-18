South African consumer inflation quickens to 4.3% year-on-year in August

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation quickened to 4.3% year-on-year in August from 4.0% in July, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose 0.3%, after rising 0.4% in the previous month.

Core inflation - which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy - was at 4.3% year-on-year in August versus a 4.2% increase in July. It hit 0.1% month-on-month from 0.4% in the prior month.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Andrew Heavens)

