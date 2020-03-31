South African chrome producer Samancor declares force majeure due to lockdown

By Tanisha Heiberg and Helen Reid

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - Samancor Chrome, one of the biggest ferrochrome producers in the world, said on Tuesday it had issued a force majeure to customers due to South Africa's 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

South Africa imposed mandatory restrictions on the public and required all underground mines and furnaces be put on care and maintenance on March 26 as it battles the spread of the coronavirus.

The country is the world's biggest producer of chrome ore, an essential ingredient in stainless steel, and last year supplied 83% of China’s imports.

Samancor, whose core business is the mining and smelting of chrome ore, has an annual capacity of some 1.2 million tonnes of ferrochrome and chromite ore, its website said.

"We, at this stage, confirm that we have also issued a force majeure to customers due to the lock down," the company said.

Chrome and platinum producer Tharisa THST.L, THAJ.J on Friday declared force majeure on its chrome concentrate sales agreements due to the lockdown.

Jubilee Metals, another chrome producer, put all its operations under care and maintenance for the duration of the lockdown. "We've been able to clear all the chrome stocks we had available," CEO Leon Coetzer told Reuters.

"We've slowly wound down our contractual commitments so we didn't have to declare force majeure," he added.

(Additional reporting Zandi Shabalala in London ; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

