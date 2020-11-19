South African central bank leaves repo rate unchanged at 3.50%

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged at 3.50% on Thursday, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said, citing a moderate consumer inflation outlook and lingering uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of coronavirus infections.

The decision follows 300 bps of rate cuts since the beginning of 2020 to support an economy that was in recession before COVID-19 hit. It was the third meeting in a row that the bank kept rates on hold.

A Reuters poll saw the Reserve Bank (SARB) leaving rates unchanged, with 17 of 22 economists expecting the bank to hold rates steady after cutting them by a cumulative 300 basis points earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

Three members of the bank's five-member monetary policy committee (MPC) favoured to keep rates on hold, while two voted for a 25 basis points cut.

