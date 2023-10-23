South African central bank deputy governor Naidoo asks to resign - presidency

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kuben Naidoo, one of the deputy governors of South Africa's central bank, has asked to resign from his position, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson said on Monday.

"The South African Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo has expressed a desire to resign," presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Reuters.

Magwenya added that the matter was "still under consideration."

The governor and deputy governors of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) are appointed by the president.

Naidoo was first appointed deputy governor in 2015 and is a member of the SARB's Monetary Policy Committee.

He also served as the chief executive officer of the Prudential Authority, a body within the SARB that regulates banks, until 2022.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi Editing by Alexander Winning)

