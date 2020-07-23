South African central bank cuts lending rate by 25 basis points

World Markets

South Africa's central bank cut its main lending rate by 25 basis points (bps) to record low of 3.50% on Thursday, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

The reduction comes on top of 275 bps of rate cuts since the beginning of 2020, the bulk of which was to fight the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent Reuters poll, 13 of 28 economists surveyed expected a 25 bps cut.

