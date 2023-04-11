South African cabinet to select options to end power crisis this month: minister

Adds detail and quotes in paragraphs 4-6

PRETORIA, April 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's electricity minister told Reuters that this month the cabinet would choose between his proposals to end rolling power blackouts but that he believed the government should not shy away from spending to address the crisis.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, appointed last month to try to end the worst power cuts on record, said in an interview on Tuesday that in his view focusing on improving the performance of state utility Eskom's ailing coal plants was the best opportunity to lower the intensity of the outages.

In the short term he said large outlays on diesel for Eskom's emergency open-cycle gas turbines, although costly, were necessary to reduce the frequency and severity of the blackouts.

Among other proposals, Ramokgopa mentioned Eskom investing more in the coal mines it buys from to ensure better-quality supplies, allowing Eskom to buy directly from original equipment manufacturers rather than from intermediaries and strengthening the power grid.

"I am presenting to cabinet and they will make that determination (on how to address the power crisis) at the end of the month," Ramokgopa said in the Union Buildings, the seat of the South African government.

"We are meeting the new generation developers to understand what the issues are, we are also exploring options to import megawatts, we have been given pointers to investing in a gas plant in Mozambique and we will present all of that to cabinet."

