South African business confidence index rises slightly in January

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South African business confidence rose marginally in January, helped by increased merchandise imports, higher new vehicles sales, a rise in tourism and an uptick in retail sales, data showed on Thursday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) Business Confidence Index ZABCI=ECI increased to 112.3 points in January from 112.1 in December.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

