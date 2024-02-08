News & Insights

World Markets

South African business confidence index rises slightly in January

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

February 08, 2024 — 05:51 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South African business confidence rose marginally in January, helped by increased merchandise imports, higher new vehicles sales, a rise in tourism and an uptick in retail sales, data showed on Thursday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) Business Confidence Index ZABCI=ECI increased to 112.3 points in January from 112.1 in December.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.