South African business confidence index falls in January

(Adds details, SACCI quote) JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South African business confidence fell in January, partly because the rand weakened as the spread of the coronavirus hit emerging-market currencies. The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's monthly business confidence index slipped to 92.2 in January from 93.1 in December, resuming the downward trend seen for much of 2019. Six of 13 sub-indices improved, five turned negative and two were unchanged, SACCI said. The rand shed nearly 8% on its way to a two-month low as investors dumped risky currencies and assets on fears the coronavirus outbreak in China would damage the world economy. Seventy-three more deaths from the coronavirus were reported in mainland China on Thursday, for a total of 563, and more than 28,000 cases have been confirmed. About 260 cases and two deaths have been reported in 31 other countries and territories. [nL4N2A6068] "Developments during the latter part of January 2020 have again underlined the uncertainty that plagues the global and the domestic economy," in a statement. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his "state of the nation" speech next week. The budget speech follows on Feb. 26 and Moody's credit review shortly after that. "February 2020 will be the month in which decisive developments may take place where the SONA and the Budget could determine the economic performance and the business climate for the longer term," SACCI said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Alexander Winning, Larry King) ((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SAFRICA ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT (UPDATE 1)

