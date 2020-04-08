World Markets

South African business confidence index drops to 7-month low in March

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African business confidence dropped to its lowest in seven months in March as the global COVID-19 pandemic impacted vehicles sales and saw the rand currency weaken, a survey showed on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, April 8 (Reuters) - South African business confidence dropped to its lowest in seven months in March as the global COVID-19 pandemic impacted vehicles sales and saw the rand currency weaken, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) fell to 89.9 in March from 92.7 in February.

The March reading was the lowest since August 2019.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a nationwide lockdown at the end of March to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The lockdown crashed domestic demand at a time when the economy had already slipped into a recession.

"The economic effect of the Covid-19 on trading partners and lately on the South African economy became more evident and pronounced towards the end of March 2020," SACCI said in a statement.

"The Covid-19 outbreak will make it difficult to attend to structural economic matters in the short-term."

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Tim Cocks)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular