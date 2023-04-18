World Markets

South African business confidence falls further in March - SACCI

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

April 18, 2023 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, April 18 (Reuters) - South African business confidence fell further in March, with power blackouts, rising interest rates and lower share prices on the Johannesburg bourse among factors weighing on sentiment, data showed on Tuesday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) business confidence index dropped to 111.3 in March from 111.9 in February.

SACCI said in a statement that the lagged and knock-on effects of electricity constraints on the economy and business confidence were of major concern.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.