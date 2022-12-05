World Markets

South African business activity recovers in November, but power cuts weigh - PMI

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

December 05, 2022 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South African private sector activity recovered slightly in November, but output fell for the third straight month, weighed down by rotational power cuts and port strikes, a survey showed on Monday.

S&P Global's South Africa purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.6 in November from 49.5 in October, above the 50.0 line that divides expansions in activity from contractions.

The turnaround was largely due to an increase in new business volumes, with data in November suggesting a rise in sales for the first time since August.

"Supply chains remained disrupted by load shedding (power cuts) and the recent strikes at Transnet, leading to a further sharp lengthening of delivery times. Backlogs were also up, encouraging a renewed expansion in staffing levels," said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Regular power cuts have been a bane of South African people and businesses for more than a decade, but this year has been particularly bad as state power utility Eskom has struggled to keep lights on for longer periods of time.

Half of all surveyed firms predicted output to expand over the next year, amid expectations that disruption from power cuts would ease and price pressures would continue to soften, the survey said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((bhargav.acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.