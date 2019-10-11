World Markets

South African arms firm Denel to close Aerostructures business

South Africa's Denel is winding up its Aerostructures business unit as part of a long-term strategy to return to profitability, the state arms firm said on Friday.

Some 230 employees will be affected by the decision to close the unit, it said in a statement.

Some employees will be transferred to other positions within Denel and voluntary severance packages have been offered, Denel said.

