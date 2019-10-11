South African arms firm Denel to close Aerostructures business

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's Denel is winding up its Aerostructures business unit as part of a long-term strategy to return to profitability, the state arms firm said on Friday.

Some 230 employees will be affected by the decision to close the unit, it said in a statement.

Some employees will be transferred to other positions within Denel and voluntary severance packages have been offered, Denel said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.