South African arms firm Denel to close Aerostructures business
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's Denel is winding up its Aerostructures business unit as part of a long-term strategy to return to profitability, the state arms firm said on Friday.
Some 230 employees will be affected by the decision to close the unit, it said in a statement.
Some employees will be transferred to other positions within Denel and voluntary severance packages have been offered, Denel said.
