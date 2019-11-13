Commodities

South African Airways workers to go on strike from Friday -trade unions

Naledi Mashishi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Cabin crew and other workers at South African Airways (SAA) will go on strike on Friday over the struggling state airline's plan to cut more than 900 jobs, unions said on Wednesday.

"We are left with no choice but to resort to this drastic action by withdrawing our labour and going on strike," Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam, president of the South African Cabin Crew Association, told a joint press briefing with the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA).

The strike would continue indefinitely, the unions said.

SAA said on Tuesday it could cut more than 900 jobs as it restructures to stem severe financial losses.

