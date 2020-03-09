Commodities

South African Airways to begin talks on job cuts -rescue team

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - Specialists appointed to try to save struggling South African Airways (SAA) on Monday said they plan to begin employee consultations on job cuts.

SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, with administrators Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana taking over management of the state-owned airline, which hasn't made a profit since 2011.

