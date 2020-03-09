South African Airways to begin talks on job cuts -rescue team

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - Specialists appointed to try to save struggling South African Airways (SAA) on Monday said they plan to begin employee consultations on job cuts.

SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, with administrators Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana taking over management of the state-owned airline, which hasn't made a profit since 2011.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by David Goodman)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.