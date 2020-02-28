Commodities

South African Airways rescue plan pushed back to end of March

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

Specialists appointed to try to save struggling South African Airways (SAA) have received a one-month extension until the end of March to publish a rescue plan, they said on Friday.

Adds quote, context, detail

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Specialists appointed to try tosave struggling South African Airways (SAA) have received a one-month extension until the end of March to publish a rescue plan, they said on Friday.

SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, with administrators Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana taking over the management of the state-owned airline, which hasn't made a profit since 2011.

"We are still in the process of finalising the steps to implement the proposed restructuring option," Matuson and Dongwana said in a statement, adding that a majority of creditors had approved the extension to March 31.

They added that an employees' committee, creditors' committee and the Department of Public Enterprises would be consulted on the draft rescue plan.

SAA is among several South African state entities including power company Eskom that are mired in financial crisis after nearly a decade of mismanagement.

It has received more than 20 billion rand ($1.3 billion) in bailouts over the last three years.

In the 2020 budget unveiled this week, the finance ministry set aside an additional 16.4 billion rand over the next three years to repay SAA's guaranteed debt and cover debt-service costs.

SAA's business rescue team said earlier this month that the airline would scale back some of its domestic and international routes from the end of February to conserve cash.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Bavier)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular