Commodities

South African Airways, NTM union sign wage deal

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

South Africa's National Transport Movement (NTM) on Friday signed a wage deal with struggling South African Airways (SAA) for a 5.9% pay rise for the 2019/20 financial year that started in April, according to a copy of the deal seen by Reuters.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Transport Movement (NTM) on Friday signed a wage deal with struggling South African Airways (SAA) for a 5.9% pay rise for the 2019/20 financial year that started in April, according to a copy of the deal seen by Reuters.

NTM is one of the largest unions at state-owned SAA, but its members are not participating in a crippling strike that entered an eighth day on Friday and has left the airline with almost no cash.

NTM president Mashudu Raphetha told Reuters that the wage deal was subject to SAA securing additional funds and that the salary increase would start from February 2020. NTM members would receive back payments in March and April 2020, he added.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtamba)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil Banking World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular