World Markets

South African Airways made 5.4 bln rand loss in 2017/18 - report

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) made 5.4 billion rand ($367 million) loss in the year to the end of March 2018, a copy of SAA's financial report seen by Reuters showed.

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) made 5.4 billion rand ($367 million) loss in the year to the end of March 2018, a copy of SAA's financial report seen by Reuters showed.

SAA's liabilities exceeded its assets by around 13 billion rand as of March 2018, according to the report, which SAA sent to a parliamentary committee.

SAA had not previously disclosed its financial results for the year ending in March 2018. SAA's spokesman Tlali Tlali asked for questions to be submitted by email.

($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities Companies Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular