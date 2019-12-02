Commodities

South African Airways lost over $700 mln in past 2 years - documents

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) lost more than 10.4 billion rand ($700 million) in the past two financial years, documents sent to lawmakers and seen by Reuters showed.

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) lost more than 10.4 billion rand ($700 million) in the past two financial years, documents sent to lawmakers and seen by Reuters showed.

SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and is dependent on government bailouts to remain solvent, suffered a crippling strike last month which pushed it to the brink of collapse.

The airline has not publicly published its financial reports for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years and has suffered concerns about whether it will be able to continue operations for at least 12 months.

But a copy of an SAA financial report for the year ending in March 2018 showed a 5.4 billion rand loss, with the company's liabilities exceeding its assets by around 13 billion rand.

A separate presentation showed that SAA had made a loss of more than 5 billion rand in the year ending March 2019. Both documents were sent to lawmakers on parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

An SAA spokesman asked for questions to be submitted by email but did not immediately provide responses.

Government officials have been holding urgent talks on SAA's future in recent days.

The public enterprises ministry, which oversees SAA, said on Sunday that the airline needed "radical restructuring" to ensure its financial and operational sustainability.

($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jan Harvey)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies Oil World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular