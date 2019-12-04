Commodities

South African Airways in line for 4 bln rand boost to continue operating-minister

Contributor
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's failing national airline SAA is expected to get an extra 2 billion rand ($136 million) boost from government and another 2 billion from existing lenders as it enters business rescue proceedings from Dec. 5 in a bid to prevent a collapse, a minister said on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's failing national airline SAA is expected to get an extra 2 billion rand ($136 million) boost from government and another 2 billion from existing lenders as it enters business rescue proceedings from Dec. 5 in a bid to prevent a collapse, a minister said on Thursday.

SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and is dependent on government bailouts to remain solvent, suffered a crippling strike last month that forced it to cancel hundreds of flights and pushed it to the brink of collapse.

($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular