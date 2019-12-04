South African Airways in line for 4 bln rand boost to continue operating-minister

CAPE TOWN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's failing national airline SAA is expected to get an extra 2 billion rand ($136 million) boost from government and another 2 billion from existing lenders as it enters business rescue proceedings from Dec. 5 in a bid to prevent a collapse, a minister said on Thursday.

SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and is dependent on government bailouts to remain solvent, suffered a crippling strike last month that forced it to cancel hundreds of flights and pushed it to the brink of collapse.

($1 = 14.7075 rand)

