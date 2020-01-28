South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways (SAA) will receive 3.5 billion rand ($244 million) of emergency funding from the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airline's business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday.
