South African Airways creditors approve restructuring plan

Alexander Winning Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

JOHANNESBURG, July 14 (Reuters) - Creditors of South African Airways (SAA) approved a restructuring plan for the loss-making airline on Tuesday, one of SAA's administrators told a creditor meeting.

Administrator Siviwe Dongwana told the meeting that the plan had been approved by 86% of voting interests.

