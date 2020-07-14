South African Airways creditors approve restructuring plan

JOHANNESBURG, July 14 (Reuters) - Creditors of South African Airways (SAA) approved a restructuring plan for the loss-making airline on Tuesday, one of SAA's administrators told a creditor meeting.

Administrator Siviwe Dongwana told the meeting that the plan had been approved by 86% of voting interests.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

