Commodities

South African Airways creditors approve rescue plan

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Creditors of loss-making South African Airways (SAA) approved a rescue plan on Tuesday which requires at least 10 billion rand ($596 million) in new funding, throwing the ball into the government's court to come up with the cash to save the airline.

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, July 14 (Reuters) - Creditors of loss-making South African Airways (SAA) approved a rescue plan on Tuesday which requires at least 10 billion rand ($596 million) in new funding, throwing the ball into the government's court to come up with the cash to save the airline.

Administrator Siviwe Dongwana told a creditor meeting that the plan had been approved by 86% of voting interests.

"The practitioners welcome the approval of the business rescue plan with an overwhelming majority of those who voted. It is an important step forward for the airline and provides much-needed certainty towards a restructured SAA," Dongwana added in a statement.

The rescue plan envisages scaling back the state-owned airline's fleet and shedding jobs but requires the government to find at least 10 billion rand of new funds for it to work.

It is not yet clear where that money will come from.

Dongwana told the creditor meeting that the Department of Public Enterprises had told the administrators that the government would deliver a letter to them on Wednesday with a funding commitment.

($1 = 16.7755 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular