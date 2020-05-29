Commodities

South African Airways administrators seek more time for rescue plan

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

Administrators at South African Airways have asked for more time to publish a business rescue plan for the struggling state-owned airline so they can discuss new government restructuring proposals, a letter to creditors showed.

Adds detail from letter, context

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Reuters) - Administrators at South African Airways have asked for more time to publish a business rescue plan for the struggling state-owned airline so they can discuss new government restructuring proposals, a letter to creditors showed.

The administrators, who were meant to publish their plan on Friday, have asked for a new deadline of June 8 so they can consult with creditors, employees and the government.

If the delay in publication is approved, they will start those talks on June 1, they said in the letter, dated May 28.

SAA has been fighting for its survival since entering business rescue - a local form of bankruptcy protection - in December, when the administrators took charge of the company after almost a decade of financial losses.

In late March, SAA suspended all commercial passenger flights as the government imposed one of Africa's strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

The rescue plan for SAA has been delayed several times, first because the administrators said they could not complete such a complex exercise in the 25 days stipulated by law and later because of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global aviation.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Carmel Crimmins)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular