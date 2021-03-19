South African Airways administrators hope to exit by month-end

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - The administrators of South African Airways (SAA) hope to exit the business by the end of the month, the state-owned airline said in a letter to affected parties seen by Reuters.

The letter, dated March 18, said SAA's board of directors and management were working on a plan for the airline to resume flying.

