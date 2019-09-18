South African airline cash injection imminent but says it needs more

World Markets

South Africa's cash-strapped national airline SAA says a government cash injection of 5.5 billion rand ($376 million)approved for the 2019/20 financial year is expected at the end of the month but it still needs more money, a presentation to lawmakers showed on Wednesday.

South African Airways (SAA) has debt of about 12.7 billion rand, consisting of 9.2 billion rand of legacy debt and a 3.5 billion rand working capital facility provided by banks.

"SAA requires 2 billion rand to fund working capital in FY 2019/20 by December 2019," the presentation said.

($1 = 14.6272 rand)

