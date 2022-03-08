South African agriculture drives Q4 2021 GDP growth of 1.2% q/q

Adds details

PRETORIA, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.2% quarter on quarter in the last three months of 2021 following a contraction of 1.7% in the third quarter, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

The economy grew by 4.9% for the 2021 calendar year after contracting by 6.4% in 2020, Statistics South Africa said.

The statistics agency said agriculture expanded by 12.2% quarter on quarter and manufacturing by 2.8%, but mining contracted by 3.1% and constuction by 2.2%.

South Africa's economy has struggled to gain traction despite promises of sweeping reforms made by President Cyril Ramaphosa after he took office in 2018, with persistent electricity cuts choking growth, among other woes.

The COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted Ramaphosa's efforts and pressure has built for his government to take corrective action after the unemployment rate hit a record high of nearly 35% last year.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by Estelle Shirbon and James Macharia Chege)

