South Africa won't let this year's poll influence budget - finance minister

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister said on Thursday that the national election this year will not influence the budget, even as popular pressure grows to bail out inefficient state companies and increase social grants to the poor.

Enoch Godongwana said he would stick to the principles outlined in the November 2023 medium term budget, even as Africa's most industrialised country prepares to hold its closestpoll for three decades.

The medium term budget made no provision for extending social grants that were introduced to cushion the fallout from the COVID-19, nor did it include any additional funding for bailouts of ailing state companies such as power provider Eskom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced a grant of 350 rand a month to those worst hit by the pandemic. The money has become a lifeline to some of the country's poorest voters.

"The budget that I'm going to be tabling... is not likely to have any major impact on the electoral outcome," Godongwana said at a World Economic Forum breakfast in Johannesburg.

"You can't make it an electoral budget."

Analysts say the governing African National Congress (ANC) risks losing its majority for the first time since Nelson Mandela took power in 1994 in the country's first democratic election since ending white minority rule.

"There will be an increase in demand (for government spending)," said Godongwana, but he planned to actually cut the budget by 218 billion rand in the next three years.

In December his ministry gave troubled logistics company Transnet a 47 billion rand guarantee which had not been budgeted.

Transnet, which runs the ports and railways, says it needs at least 60 billion rand more to stay afloat.

Godongwana said he would not repeat past mistakes made with Eskom by funding Transnet without expecting improved efficiency.

($1 = 18.5945 rand)

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi Editing by Tim Cocks and Chizu Nomiyama)

