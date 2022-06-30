World Markets

South Africa trade surplus widens to 28.35 billion rand in May

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 28.35 billion rand ($2 billion) in May, up from a revised surplus of 16.01 billion rand in April, data from the revenue service showed on Thursday.

June 30 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 28.35 billion rand ($2 billion) in May, up from a revised surplus of 16.01 billion rand in April, data from the revenue service showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 17.8% month on month to 179.46 billion rand, while imports were up 10.9% at 151.11 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 16.3663 rand)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((anait.miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular