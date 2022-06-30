South Africa trade surplus widens to 28.35 billion rand in May

June 30 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 28.35 billion rand ($2 billion) in May, up from a revised surplus of 16.01 billion rand in April, data from the revenue service showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 17.8% month on month to 179.46 billion rand, while imports were up 10.9% at 151.11 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 16.3663 rand)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((anait.miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.