South Africa trade surplus widens to 19.70 bln rand in September
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 19.70 billion rand ($1.07 billion) in September, up from a revised surplus of 6.20 billion rand in August, data from the revenue service showed on Monday.
Exports rose 10.0% month on month to 191.56 billion rand in September, while imports were up 2.3% at 171.86 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.
($1 = 18.3785 rand)
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)
((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.