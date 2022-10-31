South Africa trade surplus widens to 19.70 bln rand in September

World Markets

South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 19.70 billion rand ($1.07 billion) in September, up from a revised surplus of 6.20 billion rand in August, data from the revenue service showed on Monday.

Exports rose 10.0% month on month to 191.56 billion rand in September, while imports were up 2.3% at 171.86 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 18.3785 rand)

