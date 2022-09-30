World Markets

South Africa trade surplus narrows to 7.18 bln rand in August

South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 7.18 billion rand ($399.03 million) in August, down from a revised surplus of 24.81 billion rand in July, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports dropped 1.0% month on month to 175.37 billion rand, while imports were up 10.4% at 168.19 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 17.9935 rand)

