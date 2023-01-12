World Markets

South Africa to take on Eskom debt in phases - finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

January 12, 2023 — 02:56 am EST

Written by Rachel Savage and Kopano Gumbi for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's government will take on struggling state utility Eskom's debt in a phased process, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Thursday.

At a mid-term budget in October, the National Treasury said it would take on some of Eskom's debt, with further details to be announced in February's annual budget.

