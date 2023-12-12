South Africa to procure additional 2,500 MW of nuclear power-minister

News & Insights

CAPE TOWN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - South Africa will start a procurement process for an additional 2,500 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Tuesday.

The country expects to commission the first unit of the new 2,500 MW nuclear project by 2032/33, said Zizamele Mbambo, a senior official at the energy ministry.

The announcement comes as South Africa faced its worst rolling blackouts on record this year, leaving businesses and households without power for up to 10 hours on some days.

