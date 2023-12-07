News & Insights

South Africa to pick Marokane as CEO of utility Eskom -Bloomberg

December 07, 2023 — 10:52 am EST

Written by Harshita Meenaktshi and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Africa is expected to appoint Dan Marokane as Chief Executive of struggling state power utility Eskom, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Spokespeople for Eskom and the Department of Public Enterprises, the government department that oversees the power company, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Eskom has been without a permanent CEO since Andre de Ruyter left in February.

Marokane is currently acting CEO at sugar producer Tongaat Hulett TONJ.J. He previously served as an executive at Eskom.

Eskom has struggled to keep the lights on in Africa's most industrialised economy for more than a decade.

This year it has implemented the worst power cuts on record, leaving households and businesses without electricity for up to 10 hours a day.

