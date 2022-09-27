World Markets

South Africa to makes changes to power utility Eskom's board

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The South African government will make changes to state power utility Eskom's board of directors, the Department of Public Enterprises said on Tuesday, with electricity outages at record levels.

Adds detail from statement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The South African government will make changes to state power utility Eskom's board of directors, the Department of Public Enterprises said on Tuesday, with electricity outages at record levels.

"On Tuesday, the Minister (Pravin Gordhan) informed the board that a review has been finalised and that the Board will soon be reconstituted and restructured," the department said in a statement.

The members of the board will be informed of the outcome of the process and the government will soon deliberate on the restructuring, it said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The UK's Plan to Fix the Economy

Sep 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular